Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jay H. Shah acquired 73,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,976,965.88. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,939 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $562.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

