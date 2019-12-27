Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 17.9%

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO)’s share price fell 17.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.11, 1,415,857 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,724,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.58.

Get Hexo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $660.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93.

About Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.