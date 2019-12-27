Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.90

Shares of Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.90 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16.

In other news, insider Rudi W. Weinreich bought 29,000 shares of Holders Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,166.54).

About Holders Technology (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

