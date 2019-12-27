Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.20. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 109,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.