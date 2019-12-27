Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEX shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Beacon Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$6.78.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.01 million.

