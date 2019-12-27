Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,395 shares of company stock worth $9,796,821. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

