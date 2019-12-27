Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HBMD. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.34. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. 23.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

