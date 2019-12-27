Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

