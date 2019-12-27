Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $372.50

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $372.50 and last traded at $370.84, with a volume of 2115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Humana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

