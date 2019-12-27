I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $995.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00548434 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,881,032 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

