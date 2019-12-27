Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $203,000.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

