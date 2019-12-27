ICF International (ICFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) recently:

12/19/2019 – ICF International is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – ICF International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – ICF International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – ICF International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – ICF International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

11/7/2019 – ICF International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/29/2019 – ICF International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $92.18 on Friday. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 94.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

