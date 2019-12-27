Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $206,881.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $206,881.00 and approximately $50,038.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

