Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 28th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,471. The company has a market cap of $99.09 million, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

