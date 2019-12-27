INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of INSCAPE Co. (TSE:INQ) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.77. INSCAPE shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4,300 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INSCAPE Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSCAPE Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

