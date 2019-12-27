Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys 5,286 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,805.14.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,556.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 938 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523.22.

On Monday, November 25th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,377.28.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

