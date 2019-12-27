Insider Buying: Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) Insider Purchases A$42,396.39 in Stock

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 30,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,396.39 ($30,068.36).

ASX:D2O opened at A$1.39 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Duxton Water Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of A$1.72 ($1.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $168.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

Duxton Water Company Profile

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

