Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $537,500.00.

Shares of KMF opened at $10.78 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,454,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 506,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 87,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.