Insider Buying: Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Major Shareholder Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.07 per share, with a total value of $186,140.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ POPE opened at $93.07 on Friday. Pope Resources has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

POPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

