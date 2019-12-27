Insider Selling: Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Sells C$14,850.00 in Stock

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director Ronald A. Mcintosh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$14,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,286 shares in the company, valued at C$208,672.20.

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.27 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.94.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.