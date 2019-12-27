Insider Selling: Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total transaction of C$20,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,304.12.

Edward (Ted) Vanegdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 4,400 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total transaction of C$12,245.20.

Ecosynthetix stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. Ecosynthetix Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 28.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecosynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

