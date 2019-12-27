Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $38.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,627. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

