Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Investar has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

