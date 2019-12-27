Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/25/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

12/24/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

11/2/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $9,481,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

