Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – Advanced Drainage Systems is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

12/7/2019 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

12/3/2019 – Advanced Drainage Systems is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $495.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 326,883 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,056 and have sold 1,058,831 shares valued at $39,599,232. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $20,693,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

