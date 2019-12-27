Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sempra Energy Call Options (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,489% compared to the average volume of 168 call options.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $150.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $154.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

