Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $361.65

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.65 and traded as high as $385.52. Iomart Group shares last traded at $382.00, with a volume of 12,565 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $416.34 million and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Richard Masters bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($14,009.47).

Iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.