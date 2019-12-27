ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $532,802.00 and approximately $4,554.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007130 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,160,714 coins and its circulating supply is 12,260,714 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

