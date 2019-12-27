IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 100,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders have bought 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $554,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.