IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 212.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

