iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.30

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0602 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

