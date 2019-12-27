iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.87

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 6600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,517,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 536.2% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.