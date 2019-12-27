iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 315,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 26,758,936 shares.The stock last traded at $47.44 and had previously closed at $47.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5774 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.