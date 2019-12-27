iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.80

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $94.54, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.