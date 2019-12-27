Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $20.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,890.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at $62,353,181.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Green Plains by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

