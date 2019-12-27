John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 28th total of 308,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.92. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.