John Lee Sells 421,000 Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee sold 421,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$132,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,323,028.82.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, John Lee bought 270,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$79,650.00.

On Monday, November 11th, John Lee bought 165,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$61,050.00.

PCY opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Prophecy Development Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Prophecy Development

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

