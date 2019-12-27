JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.00

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 38117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.87 ($1.39).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

