Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JMEI stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Jumei International has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jumei International by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 677,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Jumei International by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 600,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jumei International by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jumei International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

