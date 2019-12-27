Just Eat (LON:JE) PT Set at GBX 980 by HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Eat to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Shares of JE opened at GBX 825 ($10.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.24. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 569.60 ($7.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 769.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 702.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

