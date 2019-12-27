Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

KZIA opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

