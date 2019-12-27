Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,912. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 752.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 601,004 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 514.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $16,113,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

