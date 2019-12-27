Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.70

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.70 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.60 ($1.49).

The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,740.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,386.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

