Kleros Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $58.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

