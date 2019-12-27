Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,465. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 390,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

