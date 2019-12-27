Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

