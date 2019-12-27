L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the November 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in L S Starrett by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L S Starrett stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L S Starrett has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

