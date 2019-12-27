Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LAMR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,117,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.