Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

LAUR opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,208. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Laureate Education by 9.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 117,109 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

