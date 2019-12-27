Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.23

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 351700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Leagold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.25 to C$2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$160.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leagold Mining Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

